Johnson County Sheriff researching UV light technology after COVID-19 outbreak in jail

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind – Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess is considering ultraviolet light technology as a way to fight a COVID-19 outbreak that has affected nearly half the inmates in his jail.

Last week, Sheriff Burgess announced 127 inmates in the Johnson County Jail had tested positive for the virus, which is nearly half the jail’s current population. Since then, Burgess has been researching several options for sterilizing the facility.

“COVID-19 definitely has changed the face of how we do business,” Burgess said.

One option Burgess is researching is a UVC disinfection machine made by Michigan-based Skytron. Several different models of the device use ultraviolet light to kill viruses and other organisms on surfaces throughout the room they are placed in.

“I want to make sure we’re on the cutting edge because this equipment is very expensive,” Burgess said.

The Skytron UVC machines were originally marketed for hospital operating rooms but have become increasingly popular in local jails. Jackson County was the first Indiana jail to purchase one of the machines. Jail Commander, Chris Everhart said he brought the Skytron machine to his jail for a trial run after discovering it at a conference before the coronavirus pandemic hit. He says the jail started seeing fewer illnesses and infections almost immediately.

“The medical staffs reported a lot less skin infections, fewer sick calls, fewer antibiotics, inmates that would need antibiotics,” Everhart said.

After the COVID-19 crisis went into full swing, Everhart secured authorization to purchase the $39,000 machine for permanent use. Everhart says the machine can clean a typical two-person cell in 12 to 14 minutes, and the jail’s larger common areas in about two hours.

“It kills mold spores, viruses, bacteria, basically anything,” Everhart said. “As well as bedbugs and lice.”

According to Everhart and the Indiana State Sheriffs’ Association, three counties have purchased the Skytron machines for use in their jails. Those include Jackson, Marion, and St. Joseph Counties. Eight other counties are currently researching and expressing interest in the devices. Those include Howard, Wayne, Brown, Johnson, Porter, Bartholomew, Montgomery, and Lawrence Counties.

Sheriff Burgess is also researching hydroxyl generating machines, which use a fan equipped with ultraviolet lights to convert water vapor into a virus-killing sterilizer. While the devices are portable, Burgess believes he would need at least 30 of the devices to cover his entire jail. Online pricing for the machines ranges between $800 and $2,000 each. Burgess said the hydroxyl machines would also have to be carefully placed throughout areas of the jail.

“Certain things you just can’t put in the blocks or cells and leave for an inmate to get to or touch,” Burgess said.

Burgess said Johnson County is set to have access to more than $5 million in federal funding through the CARES act for Coronavirus relief and response. He is still getting quotes from different companies and hopes to have a proposal ready for the Johnson County Commissioners next Tuesday.

“If that’s something that helps the health of inmates and employees, then that’s the direction that we want to go,” Burgess said.