JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Edinburgh man has been sentenced to serve 19 years on charges of dealing methamphetamine this week.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that Shawn Park, 35, was sentenced to 19 years in prison at Johnson Circuit Court Monday after he pled guilty to felony charges of dealing methamphetamine.

Booking photo of Shawn Park. Provided by Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The sentencing marked the final phase in a case dating back to late 2020, according to the prosecutor’s office. Parks first appeared on the radar of authorities when Edinburgh police executed a search warrant on Dec. 10, 2020, at an apartment in the name of 34-year-old Monica Gilp.

JCPO said authorities found 79 grams of methamphetamine in the pockets of a pair of pants belonging to Park. The search also uncovered scales, various cell phones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Park and Gilp were each charged with dealing methamphetamine as Gilp pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine as a level 4 felony in December of 2021. Gilp received a sentence of six years.

Park, meanwhile, faced a more severe level 2 felony, which often carries a sentencing ranging from 10 to 30 years. The JCPO noted that Park’s sentencing exceeded his advisory sentence of 17.5 years.