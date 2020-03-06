Johnson County man convicted of sex crimes against children

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — An all-day bench trial resulted in a former Franklin man’s conviction on sex crimes Thursday afternoon.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office said Christopher White was found guilty of child molestation, rape and sexual battery.

The conviction comes after an investigation that took prosecutors to Montgomery County, Texas. The prosecutor’s office said this case was a first for them in using some existing as well as new forms of victim advocacy.

During the trial, the office’s support dog sat at the victim’s feet as she testified. Additionally, about a dozen members of the group Bikers Against Child Abuse roared into town to provide support to the victim and her family.

“Having to tell, and retell, different people about an incredibly personal and traumatic series of events is difficult enough for adults. It is exponentially more difficult for children. I am so thankful that we have these kinds of victim resources here in Johnson County to help empower our most fragile of victims,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva.

Sentencing is set for April 19. White faces up to 40 years in prison.