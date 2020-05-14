Johnson County gets first of 1M trees for Central Indiana

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Central Indiana Land Trust Incorporated planted trees Thursday and is set to plant a million of them in Central Indiana.

Workers will plant 15,000 trees this week in Johnson and Parke Counties. Governor Eric Holcomb announced in the State of the State Address that he will also be matching this effort.

By ordering the department of natural resources to plant another million trees in the next five years. This is all part of a plan to help grow our forests after so many trees were cut down in the 19th century.

“By planting this 19-acre field, we’re making over 100… 150 acres forest interior habitat,” Cliff Chapman, Executive Director of Central Indiana Land Trust Inc. said. “That’s good for box turtles, warblers, all sorts of different species.”

They planted hickory and oak trees at Glacier’s End Nature Preserve in Johnson County Thursday. They also planted some at mossy point nature preserve in Parke County.