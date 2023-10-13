JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person died and two others were injured in a serious vehicle crash Friday night in Edinburgh.

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department responded around 7:55 p.m. Friday to US 31 at Orchard Lane after receiving reports that multiple vehicles had been involved in a serious crash.

Provided by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Provided by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

JCSO said deputies arrived and discovered one person inside one of the vehicles. This individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities also found a pickup truck with a trailer attached to the back of it at the scene of the crash. No occupants inside the pickup truck were found with any injuries, JCSO said.

Authorities also responded to another crash in the area after an additional car struck the trailer that had been involved in the initial crash. Two occupants were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The roadway remained closed as of 9:41 p.m. Friday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.