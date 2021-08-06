Johnson County 4-H community holds vigil in support of 3 girls injured in car crash

FRANKLIN, Ind. – The Johnson County 4-H community is rallying behind three girls who remain in the hospital following a horrific car crash on Indy’s near south side.

“People always say hear my prayers, pray for you, let’s put rubber on the road then,” said Joe Williams who organized a 4-H vigil for the girls at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. “This is the community’s night, and we are pulling together.”

Kya Lasley, 17, Megan Murray, 17, and Keilyn Stauffer, 10 were traveling on I-65 on Indy’s near south side when their pickup truck collided with another vehicle. Their truck hit a guardrail and a concrete barrier before flipping off the overpass onto the street below. The older girls were ejected, while Stauffer was trapped inside. All three survived. Lasley’s family spoke to their 4-H friends during the vigil via video call.

“We have a very long road ahead of us to a degree,” said the family. “Thank you so much, we love you all.”

All three girls are in 4-H. They were preparing to show their animals at the Indiana State Fair. We are told other students are stepping up to show the animals for them.