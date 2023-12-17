JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering after they were injured in a head on crash early Sunday morning.

Fabion Craig, 21, was arrested for Operating a Vehicle while intoxicated causing Serious Bodily Injury, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While Suspended Resulting in Injury, and Resisting Law Enforcement.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was hit by another vehicle while responding to a domestic dispute on Morgantown Road just south of Old Smith Valley Road just before 3 a.m.

Police say the wreck started when a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the deputy’s car, who was driving northbound on Morgantown Road.

Both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were both transported to area hospitals with injuries. The Deputy suffered a broken leg as a result of the incident.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will investigate to determine of the other driver was impaired.