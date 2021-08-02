John Legend to perform in Carmel this October

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: John Legend performs onstage at Vanity Fair’s 6th Annual New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

CARMEL, Ind. — The Center for the Performing Arts announced EGOT-winning R&B singer-songwriter John Legend will be performing this October for the first time at the Palladium.

Legend’s Bigger Love Tour, previously delayed by the pandemic, will hit the Palladium at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. The tour supports Legend’s 2020 album Bigger Love, which claimed Best R&B Album honors at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Tickets starting at $96 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Palladium Box Office, online at TheCenterPresents.org and by phone at (317) 843-3800.

The event is part of the Center’s 2021-22 Center Presents Season sponsored by Allied Solutions. Tickets for the entire 2021-22 season are available through the purchase of a series subscription package.