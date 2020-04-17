John Krasinski will DJ a virtual prom Friday night

John Krasinski for prom king.

“The Office” star announced on his “Some Good News” YouTube show that he’s going to be hosting a virtual prom on Friday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has closed schools, and high school seniors across the country are missing out on their proms, Krasinski’s throwing a party for them.

“That’s right class of 2020,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night 8EST/5PST!! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!”

He even dug up his own prom picture, captioning it, “First of all… you’re welcome. Second of all I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom ! Yup, I’ll DJ with some friends on Friday 8 EST/5 PST! Stay tuned!”

Krasinski has been using his YouTube channel for good while social distancing. Among his good deeds are granting a young girl a virtual “Hamilton” show, free cellphone service for heatlhcare workers, and Boston Red Sox tickets for life for Boston hospital workers.

Like we said, prom king.