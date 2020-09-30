‘John Doe’ wanted by FBI for possible information in child exploitation investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking the public for help in identifying an unknown male who may know the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

Images from a video show the unidentified male, known as John Doe 42, with a child and were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August of 2019.

Officials believe that the videos were made in October of 2015 based on embedded data in the files.

John Doe 42 is described as likely being between the ages of 50 – 65 years old and having gray hair. He is seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt in the video.

Officials said he is heard speaking English in the video with what could be considered a “Southern” accent, and because of the age of the images his appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information is asked to call call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at Tips.Fbi.Gov.

FBI officials wants to also remind the public that no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

More from the FBI:

The investigation is part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.