INDIANAPOLIS — A major shakeup in the world of competitive eating occurred Saturday in Indy.

World champion eater Joey Chestnut lost the ninth annual St. Elmo shrimp cocktail eating championship. Chestnut has held the title for 8 years, but came in fourth this year.

Geoff Esper took home the gold in this year’s competition, eating 16 pounds and 6 ounces of shrimp cocktail in 8 minutes to win the contest. Esper won $1,500 for his domination.