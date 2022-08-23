INDIANAPOLIS — The number one ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, likely broke a world record for popcorn eating Tuesday afternoon at Victory Field prior to the Indianapolis Indians game.

Chestnut, who now lives in Westfield, Indiana, set out to eat over 28 servings of 24 ounces of popcorn in under 8 minutes. Preliminary information from Victory Field shows that Chestnut did break the record, with officials counting over 29 servings eaten. This will now go to Guinness World Records for verification.

The California native is a 15-time winner of the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest held every year on July 4. FOX59’s own meteorologist Brian Wilkes spoke with Chestnut on Tuesday ahead of the eating competition. You can watch this interview below.