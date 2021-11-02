Joella’s Hot Chicken offering free meals for Veterans Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Joella’s Hot Chicken is offering complimentary meals to veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day, November 11th.

Each meal comes with two fried or grilled chicken tenders, a southern side, dipping sauce, and a drink.

Veterans Voices: Fishers veteran has vision for park to honor fellow servicemen

Veterans and military that visit will need to present proof of service to receive free meal.

Here are the locations that are offering complimentary meals:

4715 E. 96th St. – Indianapolis

1072 Broad Ripple Ave. – Indianapolis

2554 E. 146th St. – Carmel

3002 E. Third St. – Bloomington