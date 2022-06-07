INDIANAPOLIS — Another product has been connected to the ongoing Jif peanut butter salmonella outbreak. This time, it involves a summer treat.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that Taharka Brothers Ice Cream is recalling its Peanut Butter Cup ice cream. The peanut butter used in the production of the ice cream until May 28 is connected to the recall.

The company said the recalled ice cream was distributed between March 1 and May 28 to the Maryland and DC area through grocery stores, scoop shops, restaurants, and direct-to-customer delivery. The stores the ice cream was distributed to include:

Streets Market Eddies of Roland Park Graul’s Market Green Valley Marketplace Good Food Markets Santoni’s Geresbecks

The product was sold in a 16-ounce paper pint container including a design of peanut butter cups on a white background. The container had a barcode reading 38455-78827. It was also sold in brown, rectangular cardboard containers measuring 2.5 gallons with a white sicker label reading Peanut Butter Cup.

Photo//FDA

Photo//FDA

Wholesale customers with the recalled product should remove it from circulation, photograph the product and dispose of it. They can email duane@taharkabrothers.com with their business name and address, the product that was disposed of, as well as any photographs to receive a credit to their account.

Individual customers should not eat the ice cream. They can visit a Taharka Brothers store location for an exchange or refund.

Anyone who is unable to visit a store location is asked to email taharkacs@gmail.com. They can also contact the company at 410-698-2738 Monday – Friday from 9 am – 5 pm EST with any questions.