Jeweler meets with Mayor Hogsett months after protests, riots downtown

INDIANAPOLIS– Greg Biers of Windsor Jewelry just off Monument Circle keeps his front door locked now and is open only four days a week after looters and rioters this spring destroyed every piece of glass in his store, stole merchandise and made a shambles of his workshop area.

Wednesday, nearly three months after the first window was shattered, Biers got a visit from Mayor Joe Hogsett who the jeweler said was stopping by to get his watchband adjusted.

“I’m glad that I finally got to talk to him after three months. I think that was really important.

“He listened to what I had to say, the issues that we’re encountering down here.

“He went over everything that he’s already announced but he really sat back and listened to me for like 20 minutes or even longer and I’m hoping some of it absorbed, I’m hoping I saw something in his eyes that may have struck a nerve.”

Hogsett’s visit follows by one week his announcement to redirect $750,000 in downtown development district tax revenues into improved security to enhance the heart of Indianapolis and bring shoppers, workers and visitors back to the city’s core.

“We won’t know until we see it happen,” said Biers, “and I told him that we need to see results.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 155,000 people worked in downtown Indianapolis every day.

That number has shrunk to 20,000 and doesn’t look to bounce back soon as Salesforce recently announced it won’t invite back hundreds of workers to the tower that bears its name downtown until the middle of next summer.

“The numbers of people that work downtown are tens of thousands and they’re very important to all of us,” said Biers who says business has recovered slightly since the riots at the end of May. “We’re maybe 25 or 30% off but this business is coming from my loyal customer base and I don’t know how much longer I can maintain that and we really need the people who work downtown to get back down here.”

A block down Meridian Street at Cento Shoes, where Tony Cento has worked for thirty years in a shop his father founded in the seventies, on a good day business is 50% of what it was before the coronavirus and rioters slammed downtown merchants with a one-two punch this spring.

“I love downtown,” said Cento. “This place means everything to me and I wish more people would try to get back downtown with the pandemic going on and nobody working down here you just don’t get many people walking around.”

Looters not only stole everything not nailed down inside of Cento’s store, the clothes on the racks, the shoes on display, the items customers left for repair, they also went into his backroom and destroyed the machines he needs to fix shoes and leather goods.

“They don’t care,” he said, recalling that looters sorted through a cardboard box full of purses, discarding the knock offs and stealing the genuine items. “They just want to hurt you and do anything they can to prove their point, which I still don’t understand what it is, and just do everything they can to take you out and destroy your life.”

Cento said he hasn’t heard or seen the mayor in the first block of Meridian Street south of Washington Street since the riots.

“’I really just don’t understand where have you been and why you haven’t come by to kind of check on everybody,’” Cento said he would tell the mayor if Hogsett stopped by, “’and it would be nice to get more people to come back downtown and gotta take more action to make people feel safe about the city.’”

Hogsett took part Thursday afternoon in a virtual briefing held by Downtown Indy Inc. regarding its “State of Downtown Part II” program including an update from the Downtown Recovery Committee.