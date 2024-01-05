JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Jennings County man accused of physically abusing a 1-year-old child was arrested this week, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.

JCSO deputies began investigating after being contacted by medical staff at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour on Jan. 1, who shared with deputies that they recently treated a child who had exhibited signs of possible physical abuse. The physical abuse allegedly took place at a residence in Marion Township in Jennings County, JCSO said.

Deputies were notified of a case involving a 1-year-old child who was found with multiple bruises on their face, signs of a burn to their arm and a fractured tibia in their left leg.

A booking photo of Kiah Wingate provided by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was transported to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis to undergo specialized treatment.

Throughout their investigation, JCSO said detectives identified Kiah D. Wingate, 26, as a potential suspect. Wingate allegedly admitted to detectives during an interview that he caused the injuries to the child, according to JCSO.

Wingate was subsequently arrested and brought to the Jennings County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with battery on a minor causing serious bodily injury (level 3 felony) and neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury (level 5 felony).