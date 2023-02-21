BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Jamestown man is accused of pressuring a 14-year-old girl to drink alcohol to the point of intoxication and then raping her twice, according to court documents.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was first notified of the alleged assault in October of 2022 after a student at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School reported the incident to a guidance counselor.

The juvenile then spoke to a worker with the Department of Child Services and a Boone County deputy. The victim said she was raped by Cameron Stamper, 22, twice over the summer.

During an interview, the girl explained she met Stamper while at a friend’s (another juvenile female, also known as Juvenile Victim 2) house. The girl said, “He gave her weird vibes from the beginning,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Stamper contacted the friend and asked if they wanted him to bring alcohol over. The victim told interviewers Stamper said he had to wait until his girlfriend at the time fell asleep.

When Stamper arrived, he reportedly gave the victim a bottle of apple wine and told her she needed to drink it. “Stamper asked if she was drunk multiple times and when she advised that she was not he told her to drink more,” stated court documents.

The suspect eventually took the girls to his car and smoke marijuana with them, before telling the victim’s friend to leave so he could get to know the other girl “better.”

The victim said Stamper raped her in the vehicle that night and then left after she went inside to use the bathroom.

The next day, Stamper and the two juveniles were at his girlfriend’s house in Thorntown when he took into the victim into a bedroom and assaulted her again, according to her testimony. Before the assault, Stamper reportedly kept giving her alcohol and would get angry when she tried to refuse.

According to court documents, Stamper sent the victim nude pictures a week after the alleged rape.

The victim told investigators Stamper asked about her age repeatedly and when he learned she was 14, he said “wait four years.”

On February 10, 2023, investigators received a message from Stamper’s ex-girlfriend that contained a screenshot of a conversation with her and another juvenile witness.

“Cameron is a weirdo who tries to have sex with Juvenile Victim 2, he tries to bribe her with weed, alcohol, and nicotine to do nasty things to him, and her little friends,” the screenshotted message read.

Police located Stamper in Lebanon in February and brought him in for an interview. He denied all allegations regarding the two juvenile females.

Stamper was charged with two counts of sexual misconduct of a minor, one count of child solicitation, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is set to go trial before a jury in May.