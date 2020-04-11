Jails continue to see spread of COVID-19 in inmate population

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Friday, CBS4 learned 2 more inmates in Marion County tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 9 inmates.

The spread of the coronavirus in Indiana’s jails and prisons is why some Hoosier families and civil rights organizations, like the ACLU, were hoping the courts would step in to release more non-violent offenders and inmates.

But Thursday, the Indiana Supreme Court denied that petition.

CBS4 spoke to 2 Marion County families, including one of an inmate who says he’s already tested positive.

“I’m sure that they’re all afraid that if they were to contract it that they would die in there,” said Denise Suiters, whose fiancée is currently incarcerated in the Marion County main jail.

James Rowe Long, Jr. is a heart attack survivor with COPD, which makes him at high risk for the coronavirus. He’s also back in jail facing a new drug charge.

In a different Marion County jail is Darius Robinson, who says he’s 1 of the 9 inmates with the coronavirus.

“He told me they offered Tylenol and some cough syrup (as treatment),” his sister, Leah said. “And there have been instances in the middle of the night when he gets chest pains, which is one of the main symptoms of the virus. He asked for medical help and was ignored on at least one occasion that I know of.”

Robinson is facing 2 felony drug charges. Thursday, a judge postponed his case to at least next month. His sister worries he can’t fight the virus behind bars too.

“An incubation pod– they all could end up sick if this is not being handled,” she said.

Suiters agrees; she tells CBS4 coronavirus shouldn’t be the judge and jury for inmates.

“Nobody deserves to be put in a situation where they have no choice, but if they get sick, they pretty much know there’s no help for them.”

We brought these concerns to Marion County, who in a statement said they could not confirm Robinson’s case because of privacy concerns, but that all positive inmates are quarantined together. The jail is also working with the Marion County Public Health Department to monitor this situation and ensure safety, and encourages family members, like Suiters and Robinson, to contact them with concerns at ContactMCSO@indy.gov .

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office continues to implement and increase safety measures throughout all jail facilities, including:

Regular disinfection and sanitization of all Jail units.

Additional provisions of hygiene, sanitizing, and cleaning products available to inmates.

Ongoing education efforts for both inmates and staff members.

Both the Marion County Jail and Jail 2 are closed to ALL outside non-employee visitors.

Jail Division and CoreCivic employees are receiving a medical screening immediately prior to beginning their shift.”

Robinson’s sister wants to make sure everyone is protected.

“It’s not enough,” she declared when discussing what Marion County is doing. “We don’t always lookout for inmates because they are seen as criminals or whatever, but they’re still people and could still contract and be spreading this infectious, deadly disease.”