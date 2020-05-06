Jackson County police arrested 1 in connection with shooting death

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man is behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting in Jackson County Wednesday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 5:37 a.m. on the east side of Jackson County.

Police found a deceased male upon arrival.

Officials said a subject and a witness were both interviewed about the incident.

Tobias Au of Hope was arrested for murder and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and more updates will be provided.