Jack Johnson 2022 North American tour includes stop in Noblesville

Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson will be bring his 2022 summer tour to Indiana, with plans to perform at Ruoff Music Center in July.

Dates and locations for the 30 stops along his 2022 North American tour were announced Monday.

Johnson and his band will take the stage at Ruoff on July 3, 2022.

“It’s been a while since the band and I have gotten together to play music. We can’t wait to see all our friends on the road next summer and looking forward to a great tour. Hope to see you at a show! Aloha,” said Jack Johnson.

Presale tickets for the concert go on sale Tuesday, with tickets to the general public going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

For more information on tickets and tour dates, you can go to Jack Johnson’s website.