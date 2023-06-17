INDIANAPOLIS — A team of Ivy Tech Community College students ranked in the top 10 for the National Cyber League’s 2023 spring season!

In the competition, the Ivy Tech team was represented as TheHackStreetBoys, and they scored the best in the college’s history. Overall, they earned 7th place for the Cyber Power Rankings and 5th place for the Center of Academic Excellence.

“These rankings capture what we hope every student who decides to pursue a career in information technology does with an Ivy Tech credential – take their education to the next level,” said Chief Information Officer, Matt Etchison.

The National Cyber League allows students to prepare and test themselves against practical cybersecurity challenges that they will most likely face in the real world. The teams are ranked based on their teams performance and their student’s individual performances.

“Our work to constantly strengthen the School of IT’s curriculum design and align it with the needs of our employer partners is equipping anyone with an Ivy Tech credential with the knowledge, agility, and excellence to successfully enter the workforce,” said Etchison.

For more information on how to join the team at Ivy Tech, please visit here.