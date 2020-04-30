IU student launches ‘Quarantine Buddies’ program

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – COVID-19 has created a situation where college students are physically isolated from friends, classmates and teachers.

They are now forced to learn remote for the rest of the semester. Like so many others, this new reality was impacting Evan Catron, a biology major on the pre-med track.

“I was always inside, and classes started back up and I found myself being super depressed just not wanting to leave my bed,” the junior said.

Towards the end of March, Catron decided to create a program called “Quarantine Buddies.” It matches people with similar interests, so they have someone to connect with during these unprecedented times.

Since then, about 500 people have signed up from more than 20 countries.

He asks people to fill out this form. Then he takes a lot of time to make sure the matches are perfect.

Originally, he was targeting college students. Now, this program is for anyone who is interested in a quarantine buddy. He’s helping moms, the staff at Indiana University, and high schoolers.

“Sending out these introductory emails and people emailing me back about their experience with their quarantine buddy already filled that void I guess,” he said.

Kimble Richardson is a licensed mental health counselor. He said talking to someone else can help you stop that cycle of negative thoughts.

“One of the important things about staying healthy and resilient during this period is to create social connections,” Richardson said.