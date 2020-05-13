IU School of Medicine studying potential COVID-19 treatments

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

IU School of Medicine is awaiting results of two clinical trials for the drug remdesivir as they study potential treatments for COVID-19.

One trial focused on patients who need supplemental oxygen. Researchers are studying if a five-day remdesivir treatment worked as well as a ten-day treatment. The second trial studied the impact of remdesivir on hospital patients who didn’t require supplemental oxygen.

Other trials of the drug have shown some positive results, giving hope to many that the virus is treatable.

“It may very well be similar to other infectious diseases where we know that certain therapies are important for people early, and then certain therapies are more important later, or maybe you combine the treatments.” Dr. Samir Gupta, Vice Chair for Research, Department of Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine

Both trials have been completed and results are expected to be back by the end of May.