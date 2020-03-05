IU says everyone returning from countries affected by coronavirus must self-quarantine off campus

FILE – This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health officials hope to avoid stigma and error in naming the virus causing an international outbreak of respiratory illnesses. But some researchers say the current moniker, 2019 nCoV, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, probably won’t stick in the public’s mind. (CDC via AP, File)

Indiana University issued a public safety advisory on Wednesday in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, especially as students and faculty prepare to travel for spring break.

They said every person who returns from a country with a coronavirus outbreak must self-quarantine off campus for 14 days. Currently, the list of countries includes China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, but IU said new countries could be added at any time.

IU emphasized that students must return to their permanent residence or make arrangements elsewhere to self-quarantine. “You will not be allowed to return to residential housing, your office, or to be on campus during your self-quarantine period. You must return to your permanent residence or make your own arrangements to be elsewhere. The self-quarantine period is your personal responsibility.”

IU said they will work with faculty to help students who cannot attend class.

Anyone traveling abroad should complete the “IU Traveler Information Form” so the university can contact you if there are changes in travel restrictions or the status of the virus around the world.

IU said anyone planning to visit a Level 2 or Level 3 country must cancel or postpone their trip until further notice.