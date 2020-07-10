IU requiring COVID-19 testing for some returning students

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Students returning to IU campuses this fall will be required to wear a mask, and some students will need to get tested.

Indiana University sent a note to students Friday detailing plans for getting back to campus.

In the note, Indiana University administrators said for colleges with student housing, students living on campus will be required to get tested, while the encourage those living off-campus to get tested as well. IU Bloomington, however, is requiring all students to get tested before returning to campus.

The testing must be done within 10 days before arriving in Bloomington, or prior to the move-in date for students living in the United States. Students arriving from outside the U.S. will have to self-quarantine for 14 days upon entering the country. They will also be required to get a COVID-19 test on or after their fourth day of quarantine.

Students at all locations are required to review and sign a student commitment form.

The college will resume on August 26 as planned and will go until December 20 for the fall semester. However, classes will be required to be online after November 20. The first three weeks of the spring semester will be online only as well.

Everyone on campus will be required to wear a mask inside an IU building, and faculty can tell students to leave if they refuse to wear a mask. All students and employees will receive two IU masks.

For answers about IU’s plan for COVID-19, visit the Fall 2020 FAQ page on the IU website.