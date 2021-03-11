IU reports 1 billion minutes of video meeting time in a look back at the past year

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University students can’t wait to return to more normalcy this fall. One year ago on March 10, 2020, they left for Spring Break and didn’t return for the rest of the semester.

Classes moved online and across all campuses, students, faculty and staff spent a combined one billion minutes on video meetings.

“Honestly, I feel like online school, there’s just no structure,” freshman Ashika Ghosh said. “I feel like I’m missing something all the time. So I’m really excited for in-person classes to start again.”

IU installed more than 180 of document cameras across their campuses. They also added 135 more across their departments. The university installed 218 web cameras which will continue helping students and faculty long after the pandemic ends.

“There’s a lot more leeway with students if they don’t feel well,” Chuck Carney, director of Media Relations, said. “We’ll set up a Zoom link to the classroom.”

The plexiglass around desks and social distancing signs mark the pandemic, and much of these changes will continue into fall. The school distributed 290,000 IU and IUPUI masks and more than 360,000 COVID-19 mitigation tests.

“193.1 gallons of spit we’ve gathered for our mitigation tests,” Carney said. “But you know, that’s what kept us safe.”

President Michael McRobbie said fall 2021 will have all in-person instruction, and operations should return to mostly normal.