BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The number of drugging cases reported to officials at Indiana University Bloomington has prompted the university to launch a new campaign aimed at drawing attention to the growing issue.

“I would say three or four times more last semester than we see in a year,” said Sally Thomas, Director of Sexual Violence Prevention at the university.

Thomas said this has always been an issue, but this year is different. She began to notice the increase last October and the reports kept coming.

“We just had more and more students coming in, friends of students coming in and saying, ‘What do I do? I don’t know how to help my friend,” Thomas said.

That unexpected rise led to the university launching a new awareness campaign this week. The goal is to raise student’s awareness of the issue, give tips on prevention and advertising resources.





Courtesy: IU Bloomington

“We shouldn’t have to do this,” Thomas said. “Like why are we in a position in 2022 that we have to talk about ‘hey stop putting drugs in people’s drinks.'”

Students said they know it happens and try to do things to keep it from happening to them.

“I always kind of have my hand over my drink usually when I’m out I don’t know what else to do because it’s usually open cups,” freshman Macie Moran said.

This all comes as the university has seen a spike in sexual assaults. Despite these reports, students said they feel safe and are glad to see the university addressing the problem.

“I kind of live my life I still feel safe here so,” Moran said. “I’m not worried about it when I go out and stuff.”

Similar to Thomas, students said it’s sad they have to put so much attention on this.

“It’s definitely sad because I just want to experience my college and not have to worry about parties and all the things that are supposed to come along with college,” student Elizabeth Meathe said.

Thomas hopes this campaign will break through and more importantly let students know they aren’t alone.

“We just want people to know that these things are happening,” Thomas said. “ I just get so frustrated because this is very preventable.”

The campaign will continue to roll out during the remainder of the semester.

Anyone with information on these instances is asked to contact the university or IUPD.