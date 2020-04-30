IU professor wins big on ‘The Price is Right’

An Indiana University professor won some big prizes on “The Price is Right.” Dr. Brandon Howell is a professor and administrator at the Indiana University School of Public Health in Bloomington. He went to California for a conference and decided to check out a taping of the game show. And he was chosen to be a contestant!

He won a bumper pool table on his first bid.

Then he won $5,000 in the hot seat game, and he won a spot in the showcase.

With a bid that was just about $5,000 over the retail price, he won the showcase including a new grill, a trip to DC, and a new car.

Howell ended the day with a little over $36,000 in winnings. Congratulations!