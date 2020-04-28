IU professor, Indy resident to appear on ‘The Price Is Right’ this week

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — An Indiana University professor fulfilled his lifelong dream to “Come on down!”

Brandon Howell, who lives in Indianapolis, will appear on an episode of “The Price Is Right” that airs this Thursday, April 30 on CBS.

“It has always been my dream to attend a taping of ‘The Price is Right,'” Howell said. “This was one of the best days of my life.”

Howell, 38, is a professor and administrator at IU’s School of Public Health in Bloomington.

He attended a taping of the show in February while he was in California to speak at a conference. His best friend, Tyvoris Thomas of Dublin, Georgia, joined him for the show.

Howell made it on stage with host Drew Carey to play for a prize, but that’s all the show will say about how he fared.

Viewers will have to tune in Thursday at 11 a.m. to cheer him on and find out if he wins.

Howell earned his bachelor’s degree from IU in 2004 before heading off to other schools to pursue his master’s and doctorate degrees.

His work for IU focuses on the design of health-conscious and socially-responsible tourism, hospitality and events.

Before joining IU, Howell spent 15 years managing restaurants and resorts for The Walt Disney Corporation.





