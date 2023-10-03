INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday that 160 people were arrested in a human trafficking crackdown known as “Operation Buyer’s Remorse.”

Among the list of those who were arrested was an Indiana University professor, 44-year-old Ramesh Karki from Richmond.

According to the IU website, Karki is an Associate Professor in the Mathematics department.

According to the Montgomery County, Ohio spokesperson, Karki was booked into jail on Sep. 27 in Dayton around 3 p.m. and arrested on a soliciting charge. He was also released on bond.

“Operation Buyer’s Remorse” took place from Sept. 25-30 “in every corner of the state,” according to Yost’s office. “Those arrested come from all backgrounds, including an EMT, nurses, educators, retirees, former law enforcement officers, self-employed individuals, delivery drivers and others.”

The youngest person arrested is 17, and the oldest is 84. You can view the list here.

Authorities say “49 suspects “seeking to buy sex and were arrested for engaging in prostitution. Two individuals were arrested for seeking to have sex with minors, and six for promoting prostitution. Others were arrested for possessing narcotics and firearms or outstanding warrants illegally.