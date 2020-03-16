IU moves to virtual classes for remainder of spring semester, extends spring break

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie announced the university would be extending their spring break and moving to remote teaching for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

We are taking these necessary actions to support the health and safety of the IU community. We are deeply grateful to everyone for your understanding and your willingness to navigate the disruptions caused by this virus. (10/10)https://t.co/oC8LHgqMcE — Indiana University Bloomington (@IUBloomington) March 16, 2020

Spring break will be extended one week until March 29, the university said.

Classes will not resume until March 30 but all face-to-face classes will be suspended for the remainder of the spring semester. Classes will instead be transitioning to virtual learning.