IU medical students begin vaccinating front line workers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Medical students at Indiana University are heeding the call and beginning to administer vaccinations to front line workers. The university says they got a call from the state asking for help with staffing vaccination locations.

”Knowing we are in the biggest surge so far, our health care workers are very busy and overburdened,” explained Lana Dbeibo, an infectious disease expert on IU’s medical response team. “It was going to be hard for these clinics to staff these vaccination sites.”

The school began training 445 medical students across their nine medical campuses. Roughly 100 have already begun giving vaccinations. The training is a mixture of instructional videos and hands-on learning with a vaccination dummy.

“I wanted to make sure that they had enough people, and also just to be able to help out in such a historic and important time,” detailed Anna Roesler, a fourth year IU medical student who administered roughly 40 vaccinations her first day volunteering.

“I had done IV access but not vaccine administration. I think I was nervous with how the needle was an inch and a half, but I figured out where to inject it and how to get a 90 degree angle.”

Medical students who volunteer to help are also eligible for vaccinations. Any third or fourth year medical students are eligible for the vaccine regardless, as they come face to face with patients in their studies.