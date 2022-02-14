BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University Police Department is investigating a reported rape at the Union Street Center.

Police say they believe the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 12.

According to investigators, the victim was incapacitated and unable to give consent when the suspect engaged in sexual acts.

The victim did not know the suspect. Police say the suspect was a clean-shaven male who was around 6′ tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call IU police at 812-855-4111.