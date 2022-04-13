FISHERS, Ind. — IU Health is making a major investment in Fishers. The health care provider is pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into a giant expansion of their IU Health Saxony facility.

“We are investing to meet the needs of the community, and part of that investment includes a hospital advancement and some offsite ambulatory investment,” detailed Chad Dilley, COO of IU Health Saxony, “Fishers is the 6th largest city in Indiana, and the growth in Fishers is well documented.”

The project will increase the size of the facility by 50%. It will also add 235 jobs, which will double the work force. Once construction is complete, the hospital will be rebranded as IU Health Fishers.

The investment is a direct response to the growth of Fishers and the surrounding area. The city has increased by roughly 20,000 people since the original hospital was built 10 years ago. The new space will increase bed capacity and bring new areas of expertise.

“New services of obstetrics and gynecology, some expansion of ear, nose and throat, neurology and pulmonology,” listed Dilley.

“I think access to healthcare is critically important as you see rural communities and other places that are struggling to have that access,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “It’s the opportunity. If someone is having a cardiac arrest, to be able to get them there, and get the services they need.”

IU Health is expected to break ground on the renovations later this year. The project is supposed to finish up in 2025.