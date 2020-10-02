IU Health offering free flu shots at drive-thru clinics

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s October, and doctors are urging Hoosiers to get their flu shots this month.

“We know that it will be a tough season between flu and COVID-19, and it’s really hard to tell the difference between the two. So we wanted to make sure that we can vaccinate as many people as possible in underserved communities,” said Lori Satterfield, the Program Manager at IU Health.

Many places are offering free flu shots.

Indiana University Health is setting up four drive-thru clinics later this month.

“There’s five key zip codes that were really impacted by COVID-19, and we really wanted to target those particular markets in making sure that we were hitting black and brown communities that really needed assistance,” said Satterfield.

You have to be 11 and up to get your free flu shot.

The days and locations are listed below:

Flanner House — October 15

Indianapolis Urban League Drive-Thru Fresh Fruit & Veggies — October 20

St. Monica Catholic Church — October 25

La Plaza — October 30