IU Health: Labs can now test for coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana University Health (IUH) said they now have the capability to test for COVID-19.

The healthcare system announced Friday its pathology laboratory can test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

IUH said the number of people who can be tested is limited.

Priority is being given to high-risk, seriously ill patients and health care workers who may have been exposed to the virus.

“The COVID-19 crisis continues to impact our communities in Indiana and abroad, and I want our patients to know we are here for them,” said Dennis Murphy, president and chief executive officer.

“As more diagnostic testing resources become available, we will expand the number of patients we are able to test.”

More from IU Health:

IU Health anticipates offering broader testing as additional testing capacity becomes available over the next two weeks. Consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Indiana State Department of Health guidelines, IU Health will use the test as a COVID-19 virus confirmation, not as a virus screening tool. Healthy patients with mild symptoms are still encouraged to self-quarantine for up to 14 days. COVID-19 testing must be ordered by a physician, and individuals must first complete a COVID-19 screening through their health care provider or the free IU Health virtual clinic application. Based on the screening results, a health care provider will recommend and facilitate appropriate care and provide direct access and communication with local hospitals as medically appropriate. Staffed 24/7 with IU Health physicians, advance practice providers and registered nurses, IU Health’s virtual clinic has already screened over 6,000 patients from home, potentially eliminating the need to visit physician offices, urgent cares or emergency departments. IU Health has also created an online resource center with information from expert physicians and steps individuals can take to prevent the spread of the virus.