IU Health doctor answers questions, addresses concerns about the newly developed coronavirus vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS – As coronavirus cases rise and a promising vaccine emerges, many people across the country, and even here in Indianapolis, have questions and concerns.

However, in the current age of social media, there is a lot of misinformation circulating the web regarding the vaccine. So, CBS4’s Bianca Reyes took to the streets with a medical professional, Dr. Paul Calkins, to answer some of your most common questions.

“The biggest question I get is ‘is it safe?’ or ‘should I get it?’ or ‘Can it give me COVID?’ said Dr. Calkins, the Interim Chief Medical Executive with IU Health.

Dr. Calkins said he hopes to clear up any confusion and subdue any worries fellow Hoosiers have about a vaccine. Here are some of those questions and answers:

Q: “Why would it be needed in two doses like instead of just one? “

A: “We’re looking at kind of an early developed vaccine and it’s not uncommon that they’re not as good as vaccines that have been around longer… it takes more of it in order to boost you,” said Dr. Calkins. “The Pfizer vaccine has about a 50% protection level after the first dose, but then it boosts you all the way to 95% if you get the second one. So, the first dose primes your immune system so that when you get the second dose, your system sees it again and goes ‘woah!’.”

Q: “How soon after the first dose do they recommend you get the second dose?“

A: “21 days for Pfizer’s vaccine and 28 [days] for Moderna’s,” Dr. Calkins said.

Q: “My concern is: HIV has been around for years and no one is looking for a cure. Meanwhile, here comes the coronavirus… I’m just surprised why now? How come other [vaccines] were not developed as fast?”

A: “If it hadn’t been for literally 15-20 years’ worth of research in the past, we wouldn’t see a [COVID-19] vaccine for a couple of years,” said Dr. Calkins. “This virus is a lot like the SARS virus. So luckily we knew a lot about the virus because of the work on SARS and we knew a lot about how to make vaccines because of all that HIV work – even though it didn’t result in a good [HIV] vaccine – it gave us a whole lot of technical background.”

Q: “Is it going to be something that we have to do in order to go out in the public?”

A: “As far as mandating the vaccine, I don’t see that coming,” said Dr. Calkins. He said flu vaccines are mandated at IU Health, but a COVID-19 vaccine will not be. “We’re encouraging it because we think it’s safe… but we wouldn’t mandate somebody take that because there’s just too many questions right now… but it really does look like a good vaccine. It’s really protective, more protective than the flu vaccine.”

Q: “I saw something about the vaccine may have risks for women who want to have children, did you hear anything about that?“

A: “The answer is they don’t actually know because if you were pregnant, they excluded you from the [vaccine] trial,” Dr. Calkins said. “I think that it’s going to wind up being a conversation between the doctor and the woman whether she wants to be vaccinated or whether she wants to wait.”

Q: “Who is the first in line for this vaccine?”

A: “The very first people that we’re going to be targeting the vaccine to are the people that are taking care of COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Calksins. “The other primary target first are the people that work in and live in nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities. They’re called the 1A group.”

Q: “Well, would you get the vaccine?”

A: “Actually I am getting the vaccine. Now, I’m not taking care of COVID patients, so I’m going to wait a week cause I want those people to get vaccinated, but I’m going to be doing vaccinations and so I get vaccinated because of that.”

Q: “So they’re actually vaccinating people that are positive currently? Or that have tested positive?”

A: “Our suggestion right now is that if you had COVID in the last 90 days, you probably have a reasonable amount of immunity and you might want to wait and let people who haven’t had that get it first,” Dr. Calkins said. “But we do actually recommend everyone gets it whether you’ve had COVID or not.”