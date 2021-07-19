IU Health continues to offer free rides to vaccine sites as concerns over delta variant grow

INDIANAPOLIS – IU Health is paying it forward by offering free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine sites anywhere in the state. It’s an effort to increase Indiana’s vaccination number, which still stands below 50% for the eligible population.

“Our hospital doctors are very concerned about the delta variant, and therefore they want to make sure that Hoosiers can get vaccinated,” said Lori Satterfield, community benefit program manager at IU Health.

Satterfield said getting to and from vaccine appointments and misinformation about the vaccine are two of the biggest barriers they’re seeing right now.

To sign up, simply make a phone call to arrange a ride. Those using the free service can choose any vaccine location statewide, including their own doctor’s office.

“Sharing that with their loved ones and letting them know that, ‘Hey, I made the personal decision to get vaccinated and I was able to get a ride to and from, and therefore I love you as much and care about you and want to be sure that you get vaccinated as well,’” Satterfield said of the effort.

To schedule a ride, call 1-888-IU Health, then press number 9. Multi-lingual schedulers are available.

Click here for more information on the program.