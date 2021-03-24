IU Health conducting thousands of tests to keep NCAA tournament dancing

INDIANAPOLIS –When it comes to hosting the entire March Madness tournament in Indianapolis there are a lot of hurdles.

The most important step testing to ensure teams can dance on. The NCAA is relying on IU health for that effort.

Inside IU Health’s Pathology Lab sits a newly transformed laboratory which is the epicenter for testing throughout the NCAA tournament.

“We have performed over 18,000 tests heading into and through the Sweet 16. And by the time the tournament is over we will have performed 25-28,000 tests,” said IU Health, VP of System Laboratory Services, Clark Day.

The tests are conducted daily at the team hotels. They’re self-swabs with an observer standing by to ensure it’s done properly. Eight to ten teams are tested within an hour.

“We’ve got about 20 laboratory experts running the tests and managing the equipment. We’ve got another 25 or 30 that comprise of our courier teams and logistics and collection individuals, those observing the collections in the hotel sites,” said Day.

Those part of the collection team collect the tests at the hotels and then take them to the lab where results are produced in less than 8 hours.

“We’ve been able to help the NCAA put this tournament together this tournament or on if you will. And what we provide is this testing that they need to be able to keep the tournament safe,” said IU Health, Chief Quality and Safety Officer, Dr. Michele Saysana.

In addition to testing, IU Health is also providing care to the teams since athletic trainers and physicians may not be able to stay the full three weeks.

“They’re able to get that type of treatment if they need, primary care sports medicine. If they need an athletic trainer to help them, they can get that. And if they need imaging, we have that available too,” said Dr. Saysana.

There are also plans in place, to avoid exposure to others… If someone needs to get to a hospital immediately

“So, we have assembled a group of physicians and other folks physical therapists, athletic trainers to be able to help with that,” said Dr. Saysana.

They serve both on-site and are on call 24/7. I-u health says their work this past year prepared them to be able to help with a historic event like this where many are starting to see the light at the end of COVID.

“I think it just speaks to the amazing team members that we have here at IU Health who are so excited to be a part of what’s going to make history,” said Dr. Saysana.