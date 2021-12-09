IU Health calls on assistance from Indiana National Guard as COVID cases climb

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health is asking for assistance from Indiana’s National Guard as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing across the state.

Data from the Indiana Department of Health shows COVID-related hospitalizations increased more than 20% within the past week.

In a statement, IU Health says the request is for most of its hospitals, save for Riley Children’s Health.

The National Guard will assign teams of six: two clinical and four non-clinical service members. They will serve in two-week increments.

The non-clinical service members will offer administrative and logistical support to hospital staff, while the clinical members will focus on patient care.

According to IU Health, all members of the National Guard teams are fully vaccinated.

From IU Health:

As COVID cases continue to increase and hospitalization of COVID and non-COVID patients reach all-time highs, the demand and strain on Indiana University Health’s team members, nurses and providers has never been greater. To best support our team members and patients, IU Health will leverage all available resources and enlist members of Indiana’s National Guard, in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Health, to assist in areas of critical need.