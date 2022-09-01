INDIANAPOLIS — With just two weeks until Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect, the state’s largest healthcare system is already seeing an impact while preparing for what this will mean for their hospitals.

The new law which takes effect September 15 bans most abortions with exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother or a fatal fetal anomaly.

Indiana University Health said it will be ready to continue providing abortions to patients, however, doctors will find themselves also navigating tricky legal areas as well.

“We know that this is new territory for many of our providers and that has increased certainly the anxiety around are they making the right decision,” said IU Health Chief Medical Executive David Ingram.

To help address the situations and questions the new law could raise, IU Health created a 24/7 rapid response team to provide legal, ethical and medical advice to doctors.

When it comes to rape or incest, the health system said its doctors will do the required reporting, but they are not required to verify the allegations.

CBS4 asked IU Health executives if these legal questions could delay necessary care.

“I hope not. I think what is going to happen after Sept. 15 is going to be for all of us to learn as it happens,” said Caroline Rouse, the medical director of maternity services at Riley Maternity Tower.

“The law is broad, patient situations are very specific and unique,” Rouse explained. “It is hard to legislate medicine because every patient situation and circumstances is very unique.”

The IU School of Medicine said it is already seeing the effects of the new law. Leaders have had to arrange for OBGYN residents to train out of state where abortions are legal.

“Given that the program needs to provide all access to the full spectrum of reproductive services, we’ve needed to make arrangements for out of state training,” said Ingram.

A recent survey of all IU Medical School residents showed that 85% will take the ban into consideration when looking for a job.

“We also have a few cases where we have been recruiting out of state providers who have withdrawn from the process because of the passage of this bill,” Ingram added.

IU Health said it will refer patients to out of state providers where most abortions still remain legal.

The health system is also working to expand capacity to take care of the increase in pregnancies they expect to see.

Earlier this week, Planned Parenthood and other women’s health groups filed a lawsuit to block Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion from taking effect.

If the law is put on hold, IU Health plans to continue to operate as it has been.

CBS4 reached out to other major healthcare providers in the state to see if any changes had been made or planned. None had any information to provide at this time.