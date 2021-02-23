IU and Purdue students will be able to attend spring commencement ceremonies

Indiana University and Purdue University have both decided their students will graduate in person this spring.

IU campuses will host their ceremonies outdoors but only the students graduating will be able to attend.

Family members will have to watch an online broadcast.

IU is also reaching out to people who missed out on a commencement ceremony last year. All 2020 graduates are invited to come back and walk across the stage.

“It’s a testament to our students, to our faculty and staff who have been doing the right thing throughout the pandemic to keep our positivity ratings low even when they’ve been higher outside of our campuses,” said IU spokesperson Chuck Carney.

The first ceremony will be on May 7 for graduate students at IU Bloomington. Undergrads will walk on May 8.

Students at IU Kokomo will graduate on May 11.

IUPUI will hold the final ceremony on May 15.

Students at Purdue University will hold their ceremony on May 15 as well. It will be held at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Graduates will get tickets to distribute. The number of tickets has not been determined yet.

Purdue says having the ceremony outside will allow for a safer experience.