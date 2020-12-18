IU and Purdue presidents discuss legislative priorities

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s two largest universities are hopeful state and federal help will come through in 2021.

Purdue and Indiana University were both greatly impacted by this pandemic and don’t want legislation to make recovery more difficult.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb asked higher education institutions to cut their budgets by 7 percent this year due to financial hardship caused by COVID-19.

Both IU and Purdue presidents were understanding about this, but they do have some requests for state and federal lawmakers moving forward.

“If anybody is sympathetic with the challenges our lawmakers have and our governor, it’s me,” said former Indiana Governor and current Purdue University President Mitch Daniels.

Therefore, he said he is not asking the state for any additional dollars and would be grateful for what higher education gets at this time.

“Obviously, we fully understand the financial difficulties that the state is laboring under given the impacts of the pandemic,” said Indiana University President Michael McRobbie.

However, McRobbie said he doesn’t want lawmakers to forget how important investments in science and medicine can be during a pandemic.

“There have been plenty [pandemics] in the past and there will be in the future and we really need to be better prepared in the future than we were this time,” said McRobbie.

Outside of the budget, both presidents said they are pushing for state lawmakers to pass COVID-19 liability protections for their institutions. That means people can’t sue universities or businesses if they catch the virus as long as the institution follows CDC guidelines.

“It would be shameful to unleash predatory trial lawyers on entities that have had enough on their hands as it is and struggled doing their best under a situation nobody saw coming and we’re still learning how to deal with,” said Daniels.

On a national level, President Daniels said he’s keeping a close eye on what a Biden Administration may push for in the next four years.

“I hope that they will not impose or maybe reimpose some of the red tape and mandates that have sometimes been a part of federal policy,” said Daniels.

The former republican governor now university president said he wishes this new democratic administration well.

“And really hope for a year let’s hope of recovery from the virus and I hope a little bit of recovery of our good will toward each other as Americans who may differ on many topics but we do share a common destiny,” said Daniels.

President McRobbie said he really hopes congress and the Biden Administration pass the Endless Frontiers Act that would invest $100 billion into science and technology research.