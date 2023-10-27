This is the last very mild day before a major pattern change gets underway. A few isolated showers are around Friday morning. However, much like this week, most of the day will be dry. Expected breezy conditions with brighter skies into the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 70s. A few locations with more sunshine this afternoon may even touch the 80° mark.

A few showers will return Friday evening, ahead of a cold front, along with the chance for a couple isolated thunderstorms. While not everyone will see rain Friday night, it’s a good idea to have the rain gear with you.

This front will send temperatures to much cooler levels for the weekend. The warmest part of the day Saturday will be early in the morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon temperatures Saturday will likely only rebound to the upper 50s

There will be the chance for a few spotty to widely scattered showers Saturday but the biggest impact from rain over the weekend doesn’t come until Saturday night on through Sunday. Sunday will be a rather soggy day with scattered showers throughout the day. If you’ll be headed to the Colts game, be sure to have the rain gear with you.

We are in a cooler pattern to close October and enter November next week. We could even get our first taste of wintry weather by Halloween night.