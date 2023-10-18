It’s the best day of the week! It’s a chilly start but it will be a milder afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday morning have fallen to the upper 30s and low 40s in central Indiana. A warm front lifting through the region will send temperatures into the mid and upper 60s by the afternoon. Winds will pickup this afternoon and will be gusting near 25 mph.

This is the anniversary of the earliest accumulating snowfall in Indianapolis. It was on this date (Oct. 18) in 1989 Indianapolis measured 0.2″ of snowfall. October is a volatile month and weather conditions can fluctuate drastically.

Rain is on the way but it won’t arrive until the overnight hours. Scattered rainfall will move through the state through the early morning hours on Thursday. Plan on wet roadways for the morning commute. Rainfall will continue off and on Thursday but there will be many gaps of dry time too.

Cooler temperatures move back in to close the week and take us into the weekend. We’ll have a few periods of rain both Friday and Saturday but no day will be a washout. However, you can plan on plenty of sunshine for the Colts home game Sunday!