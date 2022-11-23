It’s the best day of the week! Temperatures on Wednesday will be near 60-degrees in the afternoon. We keep the sunshine around too so if you will be one of the many traveling ahead of the holiday, be sure to have the sunglasses with you. However, if you’re staying local for the holiday, we have a pretty decent outlook for central Indiana as well.

Across the country, we’re looking rather quiet for travelers. There are a few pockets of rain (like in Florida Wednesday) and areas of snow (in Montana and Wyoming) but much of the nation is looking quiet for Wednesday.

Rain will start building in from the south late tonight and Thursday morning. If you will be driving to and back from one of our nearby states on Thanksgiving, some showers could impact your travels. We aren’t looking for any rain in central Indiana until Thanksgiving Day evening. Even then, they’ll be widely scattered in nature and not everyone gets wet.

Rain moves out early Friday and we will be in great shape for the Circle of Lights ceremony in downtown Indianapolis.

We’ll have a few rounds of rain through the course of the holiday weekend but there will be many dry hours too. Temperatures will remain near to above average as we head into the last few days of November next week!