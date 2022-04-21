DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County man is facing a number of accusations, including promotion of human trafficking of a minor, for having sex with a 14-year-old girl in exchange for vape pods, according to court documents.

Jacob Scott Glenn, 24, of Cicero was arrested on Monday and charged with promotion of human trafficking of a minor, a Level 3 felony; two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor. He is being held in the Delaware County Jail without bond.

Jacob Glenn

According to court documents, Glenn came in contact with the 14-year-old girl on the social media platform Snapchat. Glenn originally identified himself as a 16-year-old. The girl told investigators she had started talking to Glenn because he had told her he could purchase vapes, or e-cigarettes, for her.

“It is sickening. It’s disgusting. It’s perverted,” said Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

Court documents reveal Glenn is also under investigation in Montgomery County for having sex with an underage girl in exchange for vape pods.

Before his arrest, Glenn was out on bond after being charged with sexual misconduct with a minor in Madison County.

In the Madison County case, Glenn met a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat and originally told her he was 16, according to court documents. Investigators say Glenn would pick up the girl in his truck and have sex with her several times.

In every case, the communication began on Snapchat. Cummings said social media has made trafficking easier for predators.

“What are they going to go to schools and wait outside? Probably not,” Cummings said. “This makes it a much easier vehicle for people who want to prey on young girls.”

Cummings said sex trafficking is often times not what is depicted in movies and television shows.

“They are abducting young girls in Europe and bringing them to America or their abducting some young girl off the street and taking her and selling her into some sex trafficking ring in New York or some other major city,” Cummings said. “Of course that is sex trafficking but sex trafficking is a lot more than that. Paying or taking advantage of someone who is not on the same power level as you even that is sex trafficking.”

Jennifer Beagle who advocates for trafficking victims, and was a victim herself, said any children or households with electronics is vulnerable.

“We need to monitor our children’s usage of those phones,” Beagle said. “It’s okay to go through their phones and to do your research and to just ask questions to be present in the relationship of your children.”

Beagle said she hopes parents question their children.

“If you’re not that is who the trafficker is going to lure those who don’t have that solid relationship where they can’t talk about it,” Beagle said.

Glenn is being held in the Delaware County Jail and was placed on a 72-hour hold pending the filing of formal charges.

He is scheduled to be in court next week for his Madison County case.