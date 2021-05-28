It’s about continuing the mission’ veterans wish list grows before Memorial Day

CRAWFORDSVILLE — It is the start of Memorial Day weekend and with so many fun events going on in Central Indiana it can be easy to forget why it is we celebrate this time.

Memorial Day honors our fallen heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country in the line of duty.

One Crawfordsville veteran says he’ll spend this holiday weekend helping make veterans living in the Indiana Home for Veterans wishes come true.

It might not look like much but taped to a cardboard box on the floor in the corner of the Brian Bowman VFW Post 1431 in Crawfordsville is a list – a wish list.

“You’ll find socks, sweatpants, all that good stuff on there,” veteran Jason Black said. “A lot of them are just like snack foods, activities for them to do, coloring books, clothing items.”

Items that Black has taken upon himself to find and donate to the veterans’ home – with your help.

“I have worked with the help of the Crawfordsville community to create four different drop off donation locations throughout town,” Black said. “I’d like to personally thank everyone who has stepped up to help with this effort to support our amazing veterans. Right now, we already have three boxes of stuff. If we can get the whole community involved, can’t even imagine what that’s gonna be like.”

The current drop off locations are:

Brian Bowman VFW Post 1431

117 N Water St, Crawfordsville, IN

Rotary Jail Museum

225 N. Washington St, Crawfordsville, IN

Buffalo Wild Wings

1870 US – 231 Crawfordsville, IN

Roots Hair Salon

1942 Indianapolis Rd, Crawfordsville, IN

If you have cash or a gift card you’d like to donate, Black asks you reach out to him directly through his Facebook page.

“For me it’s just, you know, these are the people that I may not have fought right next to but, you know, being a member of the VFW and having been in combat myself… I can relate,” Black said. “This is something locally that we started right here in Crawfordsville with the Brian Bowman VFW Post 1431 because it’s our VFW mission statement which is ‘nobody does more for veterans’ and for me, that’s the biggest focus.”

The Director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs Dennis Wimer agrees.

“This Memorial Day is so important with it being – us coming out of the pandemic. There are opportunities for people to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and that’s really what Memorial Day is about,” Wimer said. “The Indiana Veterans Home has so many great veterans who served their country and were willing to make that sacrifice and there’s so many little things that people would like to do in these boxes.”

From items that will easily fit into the box like Pocket T-Shirts and Electric Razors to larger items like Pleather Recliners and a Temi Robot – you can likely find something you can afford to give.

“It’s fun to see what little things are on there that people like – some of those are bigger things that the home itself could use,” Wimer said. “Some of the little snacks – little items. It makes it accessible to everyone. It’s so meaningful for those that are there to get those gifts that they’ve been looking for.”

Black has made it his mission to cross off the list, he hopes you’ll join him this Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s the only veterans’ retirement in Indiana and I do know that they need the help,” Black said. “It’s about continuing the mission. Continuing the service and finding ways for us to do this.”

The wish list doesn’t end on Memorial Day, it continues all year long for those that are interested.