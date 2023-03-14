INDIANAPOLIS — The vice president of the Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees has resigned as a result of recently moving outside of Marion County.

Curtis Bigsbee, who served on the board for the last three years, penned a letter to the Marion County Board of Commissioners saying he will miss the responsibilities of the role.

“It has been an honor and pleasure serving the patrons of Marion County, and most importantly all the spectacular staff of IndyPL,” a portion of the letter reads.

Bigsbee has moved outside of Marion County as of March 10. Residing within Marion County is a requirement for anyone wishing to be appointed to municipal boards.

The Marion County Board of Commissioners will lead the process of appointing Bigsbee’s replacement. A timeline for this has not yet been confirmed.

Bigsbee’s absence means there is now one vacancy left on the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees.