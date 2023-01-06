TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana troopers could soon see a significant increase in pay following a proposed budget from Governor Eric Holcomb.

Governor Holcomb announced his proposed budget this week ahead of the legislative session starting on Monday. Part of the proposal is to raise the starting pay of Indiana State Troopers from $53,000 to $70,000.

Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police said they are seeing a shortage of troopers, so the increase could help bring in more candidates.

“Our number one priority is to provide a safe environment for our citizens here in the state of Indiana. We believe that the Governor is recognizing that this is a very dangerous position for people, to be able to be out here becoming a police officer and being a trooper and we believe that this increase in pay is going to bring out more qualified people to become an Indiana State Trooper,” Ames said.

He said when he started back in 1994, the starting pay for an Indiana State Trooper was $25,000, so he said getting to $70,000 would be a very large jump.

Ames said Indiana State Police is grateful that Governor Holcomb is making an effort to show Hoosiers how rewarding a job in law enforcement can be.

“By rewarding, it means that you’re providing a service for the citizens so they can have the environment to live in, where they can go about doing their business every single day and, I think, feel safe. And that’s what we want to do as a part of being Indiana’s finest and a state trooper,” Ames said.

Ames mentioned if you start the academy in April and finish in December, you will receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus after you complete all of your training.

You can find more information about deadlines and the requirements of becoming a trooper by clicking here.